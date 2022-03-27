Abbottabad district bar association gets new office-bearers

ABBOTTABAD: Malik Amjad Ali Advocate and Amjad Satti Advocate were elected as president and general secretary, respectively, of District Bar Association Abbottabad here on Saturday.

The election, which was supervised by Ikhlaq Khan, chairman election Board, and Malik Saeed Akhtar and Shehzad Akbar advocates as members, were held in a peaceful manner. Out of the total 526 registered votes, a total 469 ballots were polled.

According to Election Board, Malik Amjad Ali secured 300 votes and was elected as president while his opponent candidate, Sardar Muhammad Haseeb Abbassi, manage to get 165 votes.

Three candidates were in the run for general secretary seat which was won by Amjad Satti, who bagged 193 votes.

The vice president seat was won by Sardar Muhammad Akmal, who got 324 votes against 122 of his rival Muhammad Babar Shafi.

Additional secretary seat was won by Babar Khan who secured 303 votes. The finance secretary seat was won by Bibi Salma, who got 302 votes. Mazhar Swati and Naveed Khan were already elected unopposed as library secretary and club secretary, respectively, while Rehana Aziz,

Anum Jehangir, Zulfiqar Shah and Maria Advocates were elected unopposed as members of executive committee