JUI-F caravan leaves for Islamabad

LAHORE : A large caravan of JUI-F left from Minar-e-Pakistan for Islamabad Saturday morning to join a long march against inflation and unemployment led by PDM leadership.
Maulana Amjad said the decision of inflation march was taken two months ago but its date of March 23 was deferred to March 26 due to Pakistan Day Parade and OIC meeting.
He said people have fed up with the devastating economic policies of Imran Khan’s government which forced them to starvation.
He said the struggle of JUI is to eradicate poverty, uphold the supremacy of Constitution and to save country’s economy from IMF control.
He said as a result of workers’ sacrifices and the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, today JUI-F has become the most popular party in the country.
