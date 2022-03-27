PHF hosts reception for German hockey great Stefan Blocher

KARACHI: PHF hosted a reception in the honour of former German Olympic hockey silver medallist Stefan Blocher the other day in Lahore.

The dinner was attended by PHF secretary General Asif Bajwa, Head Coach Siegfried Ackman, Goalkeeping Coach Bob Weldhof, Physical Trainer Daniel Berry, and Olympians Akhtar Rasool, Tauqeer Dar, Qasim Zia, Khawaja Junaid, Tahir Zaman, and Khalid Bashir.

“I am very happy to be in Pakistan,” said Blocher, who is in the country with his wife. “I hope Pakistan hockey team will make progress with new coach," he added.

Blocher talked about the times when he used to play against Pakistani players. He narrated interesting events to the distinguished participants.