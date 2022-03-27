PHF hosts reception for German hockey great Stefan Blocher

KARACHI: PHF hosted a reception in the honour of former German Olympic hockey silver medallist Stefan Blocher the other day in Lahore.
The dinner was attended by PHF secretary General Asif Bajwa, Head Coach Siegfried Ackman, Goalkeeping Coach Bob Weldhof, Physical Trainer Daniel Berry, and Olympians Akhtar Rasool, Tauqeer Dar, Qasim Zia, Khawaja Junaid, Tahir Zaman, and Khalid Bashir.
“I am very happy to be in Pakistan,” said Blocher, who is in the country with his wife. “I hope Pakistan hockey team will make progress with new coach," he added.
Blocher talked about the times when he used to play against Pakistani players. He narrated interesting events to the distinguished participants.
JOHANNESBURG: Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was the architect of the only goal as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in...
KARACHI: Pakistan on Saturday did a fine job to beat strong Jordan in their fourth round fixture of the 2nd Asian...
KARACHI: Malir Bazigar and Lyari Fighters won their matches of the Sindh Super League football tournament here at the...
KARACHI: Under the agreement signed between England’s Swindon Town FC and Karachi Football Club, as many as 26...
LOS ANGELES: Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen, a winner two weeks ago in Thailand, fired a five-under par 67 to seize...
LONDON: Wales captain Gareth Bale has slammed the “malicious” Spanish media critics who labelled him a...
Comments