Azad Iqbal’s poetic prowess lauded at book launch

The Arts Council of Pakistan’s (ACP) talk show committee recently held the launch ceremony of Azad Iqbal's poetry collection ‘Danaye Raaz’ at the Hasina Moin Hall.

The event was presided over by poet and literary scholar Prof Sehar Ansari, and moderated by Shakeel Khan. Those who expressed their views included literary critic Mubeen Mirza, artist Shahid Rasam and Karan Singh.

Azad, who is the grandson of the national poet of Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal, is known for his musical talents. However, the publication of his poetry collection has also impressed many literary critics.

According to a statement issued by the ACP, Prof Ansari said in his presidential address that the launch of Azad’s poetry book had made the day great. He was of the view that the book was evidence of the poetic prowess of Iqbal.

Prof Ansari congratulated the poet on the launch of the collection of his verses.

Mirza said that with the publication of the book, Azad had established his name among important poets living today.

The critic said that he felt honoured to be speaking on Azad’s verses, which, he said, dealt with the theme of construction and evolution the world. Mirza added that Azad had inherited those themes from his legendary grandfather Iqbal.

Singh said the entry of Azad in the realm of poetry after his successes in the field of music was a welcome thing.

The speaker added that it was important that a poet must not disappoint his readers and add to their disillusionment. He was of the view that Azad’s poetry was about the hope for a better time and bright future.

Azad himself also spoke on the occasion. He said there was no doubt the ACP was an admirable institution that had been keeping the scientific and literary atmosphere fragrant.

He acknowledged that he felt pride in being the grandson of Iqbal who enjoyed a legendary status in the canon of Persian and Urdu poetry. Azad said Iqbal’s poetry was based on high intellect and transcendental themes, and his ideas were still enlightening the people.

Azad was Pakistan was the idea of Iqbal and the great poet’s name would always remain connected with the country.

Talking about ‘Danaye Raaz’, he said he had tried to create some light in the dark in whatever capacity he had. Only time would tell how much he succeeded in his efforts, he added.

He also spoke on his interest in music, saying that he had also tried to present Iqbal's poems Shikwa and Jawab-e-Shikwa in classical music.

He also stated that Dr Shakeel Farooqi’s efforts played a major role in the publication of the book.