Chinese BYD eyes Pakistan

BEIJING: A Chinese electric and hybrid vehicles manufacturing company BYD Co. Ltd showed interest in setting up a manufacturing unit in Pakistan.

Senior executives at BYD briefed Pakistan ambassador to China Moin ul Haque about the company’s plans to enter Pakistani market in a virtual meeting. Moin ul Haque was accompanied by the embassy’s economic team, and Pakistan consul general in Guangzhou.

During the meeting, the officials held an extensive discussion about investment landscape of Pakistan, and the company revealed their intentions to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.

BYD is a major Chinese manufacture of electric and hybrid vehicles based in the city of Shenzhen.

Speaking to the meeting, ambassador Haque invited the company in Pakistan and also briefed them about attractive policies of the government for investment in electric vehicles. He assured the Chinese enterprise of full support for its planned endeavours in the country.