Revenue record of 152 villages computerised in Haripur

HARIPUR: The land record of 152 mauzajaat (villages) of district Haripur has been computerized and the rest would be done by next year, an official said on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Zaman told reporters that in line with the e-governance policy of the provincial government, the work on digitization of 257 mauzajat was started in March 2020 in parts. “And 152 have been completed and fully operational in terms of digitization while the rest will be fully computerised by next year,” he added.

The ADC said that for the error free and quick access to the land record, the district administration had established Service Delivery Centres at all three Tehsil headquarters of Haripur district.

To a question, he said that the computerisation of records was long needed for the purpose of securing the revenue record of the district as the manual record keeping had a number of anomalies and human errors involved.

He claimed that besides providing quick access to the land record for the owners the complaints of malpractices, delayed response and frequent litigations would considerably be decreased with increased efficiency of work.