 
close
Saturday March 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Twin titles for Bilal in Junior Tennis

By Our Correspondent
March 26, 2022

LAHORE: Bilal Asim won two back-to-back singles titles at the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship here on Friday.

Bilal first claimed the under 16 title and later won the under 18 crown here at the Punjab Tennis Academy courts, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In the Boys U-18 Final, Bilal did not face any trouble and easily beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-1, 6-2.

He won the under 16 final against Ahtesham Humayun 6-7, 6-4, 6-0.

In the Boys U-18 Doubles Final, Husnain Ali Rizwan & Haider Ali Rizwan beat Farman Shakeel & Hassan Ali 6-3, 6-1.

Comments