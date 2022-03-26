Aussie drop-in pitches’ expert due in April

ISLAMABAD: An expert from Australia is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan in the second half of April to prepare the groundwork for the drop-in pitches to be laid at the National Stadium in Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

A well-placed source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has told ‘The News’ that drop-in pitches’ initiative would be launched once the expert reaches here and looks into the available possibilities.

“The drop-in pitches expert is due to arrive here in the third week of April to guide and help us in preparing drop-in pitches in Pakistan, initially we are to raise two pitches for Lahore and Karachi. Since no specialist is available here, an Australian expert is due here to guide and help the PCB on the possibility of preparing these pitches. It would be on his advice that we would take our future course of action. The expert knows well which weather is most suited for the purpose and how to raise these pitches in the best possible way.”

The source told ‘The News’ that around 52 grounds pitches would be relayed starting from next season.

“Our cricketing season is about to end. For the next season we would be having 52 fresh pitches or different grounds. The soil for these pitches will be imported from Perth. We would also use the soil available in Gujranwala. So all the efforts would be made to raise supporting pitches for the next season onward,” the official added.