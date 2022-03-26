PM Imran Khan addressing a rally in Mansehra on March 25. - PID

MANSEHRA: Calling Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif the ‘rat number one’, Prime Minister Imran said on Friday that he had even got a sherwani stitched and was dreaming of becoming prime minister but his dream had come to naught.

"He (Shehbaz) was saying that he would never annoy the US... whenever he sees boots, he starts to polish them... I have nicknamed Shehbaz Sharif 'Cherry blossom' today," the premier said in reference to a popular shoe polishing brand in Pakistan.

Addressing a public rally, Imran Khan said that the days of the Sharif family “looting Pakistan” were over. "Shehbaz, the sherwani which you got stitched... you should give it to someone else. Now, these people will only do their politics in England and after some time England would be seeking loans from Pakistan as it would be bankrupt," he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would commit the biggest treachery with this country if he closed corruption cases of the former corrupt rulers. “They (opposition) have been pressuring and blackmailing me to clear them of the corruption charges and if I give them a clean chit through the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) as the former army ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf did, it would be high treason with this country,” he said.

“The horse-trading in the federal capital is at its peak as Rs250 million and above are being offered to each MNA for my character assassination. I have no words to admire the loyalty of lawmakers like Saleh Mohammad Khan who didn’t sell his conscience,” he said.

In his 40-minute speech, the prime minister spoke about the performance of his government, mega development projects and achievements. He said he had come to the conclusion that Pakistan could become a prosperous country if the people followed the teaching of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him).

“Three rats (Fazlur Rahman, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari) have been cursing and intimidating me to give them the NRO but I want to make it clear to them that they would never succeed in their nefarious designs,” he added.

He said that because of his bold narrative at the United Nations General Assembly, the world body declared March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

“Maulana Fazlur Rahman has used Islam for his political and personal gains. He did not make any effort to end blasphemy and protect the honour of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him) at the international level,” he said.

He said his politics was for the dignity and respect of the country and he would prefer to maintain relations with Americans and other western countries only on mutual respect and equality but would never accept their hegemony.

“I extend a hand of friendship to the Indian government if it restores the special status of Kashmir,” he said. The prime minister invited the people of Mansehra and the rest of the country to participate in the PTI gathering in Islamabad on March 27.