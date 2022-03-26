PTI’s caravan departs for power show in Islamabad

A caravan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left Karachi for Islamabad on Friday to participate in the party’s power show scheduled for March 27 (tomorrow) in D-Chowk in a bid to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, led the caravan that consisted of a large number of vehicles, most of which were decorated with pictures of the PM and colours of the party’s flag.

A large number of party workers welcomed the caravan in Sohrab Goth. PTI parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman, MNA Aftab Siddiqui, MPAs Saeed Afridi, Shahnawaz Jadoon, and other party office-bearers and workers were present on the occasion.

“Thousands of people are heading towards Islamabad to attend the Amar bil-Maroof rally on the call of PM Imran Khan and the whole world will see that the Pakistani nation is standing by the side of truth and right,” said Sheikh.

He added that heinous characters of politics had been exposed before the public and the nation was united against such elements. “Whatever happened in the Sindh House Islamabad was a matter of shame and embarrassment for the province of Sindh.”

He said anyone who wished to see a million march should come to Islamabad. Berating the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party and other political parties, he said, “Mr 10 per cent and other thieves are on one side while Prime Minister Imran Khan alone is facing them.”

The thieves who plundered national resources and taxpayers' money had gathered under one roof making it easier to hunt them all at a single place, he remarked. Sheikh said that the nation was supporting the PM and the PTI was confident that its allies and disgruntled members would vote in favour of the PM. “We have certain reasons to be content and confident and everyone will see the results on the day of voting,” he said.

Zaman said that it was good for Pakistan that all the fake and corrupt politicians had gathered at one side. He added that the PM had spoken loudly over the serious issues of Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamophobia and the United Nations had declared March 15 as International Day against Islamophobia. He lauded Khan for playing a leading role in such remarkable achievements. Siddiqui said that besides the road caravan from Sindh, a train would also depart to Islamabad from Karachi carrying over 1,700 persons for the PTI power show.