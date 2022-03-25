Malaysia women baseball team reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Malaysia women baseball team has reached Islamabad to play international matches against the host country.

The team will play three internationals on March 27, 28, 29. The matches that were originally scheduled to be held in Islamabad were shifted to Lahore considering the uncertain political situation in and around the federal capital.

Fakhar Ali Shah, president Pakistan Baseball Federation told ‘The News’ that Malaysian team was coming out of international ban.

“They are really obliged to Pakistan for the support and help the country has extended in getting the ban lifted. It is the Malaysian team’s first international tour since resuming international commitments. The Malaysian baseball president has also accompanied the women team to Pakistan,” he said.

Fakhar hoped that Pakistan women would give a tough time to the visitors.

“Pakistan are just beginners when it comes to women baseball. Malaysia are carrying a lot of experience with them. Hopefully, the Pakistan will give a good account of themselves,” he said.