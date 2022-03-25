Arshad Nadeem satisfied with training in South Africa

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower and World Championship medal prospect Arshad Nadeem is satisfied with his training he is receiving in South Africa ahead of the global event slated to be held in Oregon, US, from July 15-24.

“Yes, training here is excellent,” Arshad told ‘The News’ in an interview from South Africa on Thursday.

South African coach Terseus Liebenberg is imparting training to Arshad and Mohammad Yasir, who is Pakistan No2 javelin thrower, at the North West University Campus in Potchefstroom, a city which is 120 kilometre away from Johannesburg.

“The coach is very adept in imparting training and I am really happy with the way he is working with me,” said Arshad, who shot to global fame when he finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

“The coach tells me that I will be able to manage 95 metre throw in future,” said Arshad, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Indonesia Asian Games.

Soon after featuring in the World Championship he will fly to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games to be held from July 28 to August 8.

From August 9-18, Turkey will host the Islamic Games in Konya. That will be followed by the Asian Games penciled in for September 10-25 in Hangzhou, China.

“We train about five hours in two sessions and the things are going well. There are 20 percent new skills I am learning and here the fitness exercises also are 30 to 40 percent different from what we do in Pakistan,” Arshad said.

“It’s an excellent academy. There are 13 javelin throwers from around the world training here. These include the No2 and No3 throwers of the Tokyo Olympics,” Arshad said.

“The academy has every kind of facilities and here we get gym, swimming pool and everything.” said Arshad.

His personal best throw is 86.38 metre, which he managed during an international meet in Iran in April 2021.

Arshad said that they are being provided with quality diet and have no issue of transport. He said that the academy is eight minutes drive away from the hotel where they are staying.

A few years ago, Arshad was sent to Mauritius for training but due to home sickness he returned after only 15 days.

However, this time he is enjoying the trip, accompanied by teammate Yasir. “Yes, this time I am happy. Yasir is also with me and food and everything is good,” Arshad said.

He said that he is focusing on his training as the forthcoming events are very important in his career. “The World Championship comes first and it will be my first target. Hopefully I will deliver there,” Arshad said.

Both athletes will stay in South Africa until the World Championship.

Before leaving for South Africa, both athletes underwent one and a half month training in Lahore.

About Yasir, Arshad said he is also learning. “Yasir is also learning and will improve his game,” he said.