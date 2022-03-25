Pakistan wheelchair tennis team to participate in Asian Paralympics

KARACHI: Pakistan’s wheelchair tennis team will participate in Asian Paralympics in China later this year.

“The ITF Wheelchair medical eligibility qualifications tests of Pakistani team were held in Turkey recently,” said Khalid Rehmani, Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation, while talking to ‘The News’.

The team members were Fida Hussain, M Irfan and Asif Abbasi. “All Pakistani players are eligible to take part in all international wheelchair tennis competitions,” said Khalid. He added that the team will participate in the Asian Paralympics.