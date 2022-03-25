Pakistan wheelchair tennis team to participate in Asian Paralympics

KARACHI: Pakistan’s wheelchair tennis team will participate in Asian Paralympics in China later this year.
“The ITF Wheelchair medical eligibility qualifications tests of Pakistani team were held in Turkey recently,” said Khalid Rehmani, Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation, while talking to ‘The News’.
The team members were Fida Hussain, M Irfan and Asif Abbasi. “All Pakistani players are eligible to take part in all international wheelchair tennis competitions,” said Khalid. He added that the team will participate in the Asian Paralympics.
ISLAMABAD: Malaysia women baseball team has reached Islamabad to play international matches against the host...
KARACHI: Rehan Alamgir moved into third round of under-13 category in the National Junior Squash championship at RKJK...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower and World Championship medal prospect Arshad Nadeem is satisfied with...
LONDON: Trophies won by former tennis world number one Boris Becker were auctioned off for $920,000 to pay his debts,...
BRISBANE: Ashleigh Barty said on Thursday that she will remove herself from the WTA rankings after announcing her...
BRISBANE: Ashleigh Barty was coy about her future on Thursday, telling media “you’ll have to wait and see” as...
Comments