Tough contest on Abbottabad mayor seat expected

ABBOTTABAD: A tough contest is expected between Pakistan M­uslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf besides other political parties as well as few strong independent candidates for the seat of one tehsil mayor and three of tehsil chairman of Abbottabad district.

All the mainstream political have accelerated campaigns for their respective candidates who have been holding corner meetings, door-to-door campaigns and influencing the voters in different traditional and political processes.

Interestingly, PMN and PTI seems to have strong candidates contesting in all the four tehsils besidesa few Independent candidates, giving a tough time to their rivals.

Political observers believes that the former district nazim Sardar Sher Bahadur, who is contesting asan independent candidate for Tehsil Mayor of Abbottabad, will give a tough time to PMLN and PTI .

PMLN candidatea, a former MPA Sardar Shamoon Yar Khan, and Sardar Shuja Nabi of PTI will face a close contest for tehsil mayor of Abbottabad.

Shamoon Yar, who is the younger son of former chief minister and governor Sardar Mrhtab Ahmad Khan, is facing Shuja Nabi, son of former district naib nazim, Sardar Waqar Nabi and grandson of Sardar Ghulam Nabi, a former information minister of Sardar Mehtab’s cabinet.

Although PMLN seems to be in a better position due to the prevailing price hike as well as no confidence move against the Prime Minister Imran Khan, which might be negative points for the PTI.

Sardar Mehtab, who was considered strong in Bakote and Berote circles, has additional advantage as he has string roots in number of village councils.

But on the other hand PMLN which was divided in to two groups, was apparently united but sitting MPA Aurangezeb Nalotha and former MPA Innayatullah Khan Jadoon were not seen in the public meetings which might cause a loss to the PMLN.

Innayatullah Jadoon is the son of former chief minister late Iqbal Khan Jadoon and has solid vote bank in the city.

If the PMLN fails to muster his support, his vote bank would be divided.

Similarly, an independent candidate and former district nazim Sardar Sher Bahadur is also expected to give a tough time to opponents as most of the Sardar tribe (Karlal) consider him their head after the death of Baba Sardar Haider Zaman, chief of Tehrik-e-Sooba Hazara.

Another former district ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Rizaque Abbassi is also considereda strong candidate.

The turn-out of the voters would play an important role to decide the fate of the candidates as Abbottabad tehsil might be the biggest tehsil of KP with 130 village councils having 58,4900 votes.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was seen active in taking action against the violations of election code of conduct. It not only issued notices to a number of candidates but also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani as well as on PMLN candidate from Havelian, Sardar Arsal Pervez fir violating the election code of conduct.

The ECP removed five billboards and more than 500 panaflex which were displayed in violation of code of conduct.

As many as 891,631 voters including 413,650 female voters will use their right of franchise in all four tehsils of Abbottabad district.

The Abbottabad Tehsil has 584,900 registered votes, Lower Tanwal 62,004, while Havelian has 164,322 and Lora Tehsil has 80,405 registered voters who will cast their votes for 196 village councils and 13 neighborhood councils.

Abbottabad Tehsil has total of 119 village and 11 neighborhood councils while 43 women, 7 peasant, 7 youth and 7 minority reserved seats candidates would be indirectly elected.

Havelian Tehsil has 34 village and 3 neighbourhood councils while there are 12 women, 2 peasant , 2 youth and 2 minority seats.

Similarly, elections would be held in 25 village councils for Lora Tehsil where 8 women and one each for peasant, youth and minority would be elected indirectly.

Lower Tanawal Tehsil has 17 village councils where 6 women and one each for Peasant, Youth and minority were marked as reserved seats.