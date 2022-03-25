POs arrested with arms, drugs in Mardan raids

MARDAN: Three proclaimed offenders and 16 other suspects were arrested in raids while a public forum was also held in the district here on Thursday.
A police spokesman said that on the directive of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, the cops conducted raids in Sheikh Maltoon circle in Mardan district where three wanted men and 16 other suspects were arrested.
Meanwhile, the police held a public forum in the Garhikapura area. Speaking at the event, DSP Sabz Ali said that the public forum was being held with an aim to improve policing with the suggestions of the public.
The police asked the local residents to cooperate with the police force in eliminating crime and maintaining peace. The locals were asked to help the police in curbing drugs and resolving enmities among people in order to save the future of coming generations.
They also asked the local elders to approach the police stations in case they have any problems and also shared their phone numbers for assistance.
