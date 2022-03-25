UET team designs motor control subsystem

LAHORE:A team from the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has designed a “Servo-Motor (Sermo) controller System-on-Chip (SoC)” that is capable of providing four programmable proportional-integral-derivative (PID) control units with quadrature encoder inputs (QEIs) and pulse width modulated (PWM) outputs.

The Sermo-SoC is a motor control subsystem that serves as a research vehicle for the design-space exploration of novel motor-control algorithms. It turns the Efabless Caravel SoC into a powerful servo-motor controller. The design, developed by Dr Tayyab Mehmood, Dr Muhammad Tahir, Dr Ubaid Ullah Fayyaz, and Umer Shahid was submitted to the IEEE Solid-State Circuits Society (SSCS) “PICO” Open-Source Design Contest. Collectively 18 designs were selected from 15 different countries among which Sermo-SoC secured one shuttle seat out of the dedicated four seats and the design got fabricated with the sponsorship of IEEE SSCS.

Furthermore, Sermo-SoC has been published in the flagship magazine of IEEE Solid-State Circuits Society’s Fall 2021 issue on the PICO programme. The PICO (platform for IC design outreach) programme is focused on supporting the ramp-up of the open-source ecosystem through sponsored IC fabrication runs.

declamation contest: University of Education (UOE) Lahore hosted a declamation contest and national song competition among the students in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations at Township Campus on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said March 23 was undoubtedly an enviable day in our national history. He added the day was named Pakistan Day because a formal resolution for a separate state for Muslims was passed that day. He said Allama Iqbal dreamed of Pakistan and made the Ummah realise the establishment of a separate Islamic State. Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Umer Saleem distributed prizes and certificates among the winning students.

PHA: The 21st meeting of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Board of Directors was held at PHA Headquarters in Jilani Park under the chairmanship of Board of Directors Chairman here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by PHA Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, DG Zeeshan Javaid, all the members of the Board of Directors and PHA Directors. Various agendas were discussed in the meeting regarding the department.

The meeting took several decisions regarding plantation, increasing the revenue of marketing department, speeding up digital system for field staff. Recommendations to increase the authority's revenue were approved. Summary of 50 percent special allowance for PHA employees was also presented.