PMLN senator asks Supreme Court to take Fawad Chaudhry’s ‘contemptuous statement’ notice

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senator Azam Nazir Tarar Thursday asked the Supreme Court to take notice of the contemptuous statement of Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry.

Tarar said the reprehensible statement of the information minister amounts to contempt of court, over which the Supreme Court should summon him. He strongly condemned the statement and called it a sinister attempt to malign the independent nature of the Supreme Court Bar Association. He urge all bar associations and lawyers to condemn this behavior and take notice, local media reported.

The opposition senator said that the attempt to politicise the case pending in the Supreme Court was an attempt to tarnish the image of the judiciary of Pakistan. He opined that attacking institutions, lawyers was equivalent to attacking organisations. Those who have no credibility of their own were making a vicious effort to tarnish the reputation of elected lawyers’ organisations.

Tarar urged the courts to take notice of such individuals who apologise in courts and Election Commission and then commit contempt again and again. He said the information minister should go to the Supreme Court instead of leveling contemptuous allegations. He also urged the judiciary to take notice of this attempt politicise the Supreme Court.