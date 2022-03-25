Police launch online complaint system

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital police have launched an online complaint management system to facilitate the masses at doorstep.
Under the system citizens will be able to avail all the services related to police without visiting police stations at mobile phone, said Inspector General Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.
Talking to media on Thursday, he said efforts were afoot to provide maximum facilities to Islamabad residents at their doorsteps.He said seven different services included, FIR registration, complaints regarding traffic, about police official, overseas, foreigner, child abuse and faulty investigation would be entertained.
The citizens will be able to get an e-tag number through their mobile phones sent to the complainant through WhatsApp and text message, he added.He appealed the masses to visit Islamabad Police website or go to a direct link (complaints.islamabadpolice.gov.pk) to register their complaints.The Inspector General Police said the police are striving to make Islamabad a crime-free city by timely addressing complaints of the public.
PESHAWAR: The infuriated residents of Nauthia and Gulberg on Thursday blocked the main road for traffic in front of...
ISLAMABAD: The gripping events that kicked off with the submission of a no-confidence resolution by the opposition...
KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has once again appointed Dr Amjad Siraj Memon, the second candidate...
KARACHI: Geo Films, JB Films, and Mastermind Films have released the first song “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” from the movie...
NEW DELHI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in the Indian capital on Thursday for his visit in the past two...
LONDON: London High Court has handed over children’s custody to wife of an important person of Middle East....
Comments