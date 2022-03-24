Pakistan showcases military prowess at parade

ISLAMABAD: The nation celebrated 82nd Pakistan Day on Wednesday with a resounding commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and strong defence of the country.

The day is observed to commemorate the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on March 23 in 1940, under which Muslims of the subcontinent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

On Wednesday, the day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country. The spectacular and colorful Pakistan Day military parade was held at Parade Avenue in Islamabad with three wings of the armed forces displaying their professionalism and military prowess.

The impressive ceremony kicked off with the flying past of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy led by Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar presenting salute to the chief guest President Dr Arif Alvi.

Formations of fighter jets including J-10C, F-16, Mirage and P-3C participated in the flying past.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Special Services Groups, Frontier Corps, Rangers, Islamabad police marched past the dais presenting salute to the chief guest.

The participants of the 48th OIC-CFM including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi were special guests of the Pakistan Day parade.

Theme of this year Pakistan Day was "Shaad Rahy Pakistan".

President Dr Arif Alvi, while addressing the parade, said Pakistan would never compromise on its sovereignty and vowed that “any external aggression will be dealt with strongly”.

“I want to make it clear to the enemy that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty as the nation and its armed forces are ready to thwart any aggression,” the president after inspecting the parade along with Parade Commander Brigadier Arsalan Tariq Ali said.

“This event is the reflection of unity and progress of our nation and also shows the picture of our military strength,” Alvi said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, cabinet members, diplomats, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, senior civil and military officials and prominent figures including minorities’ leaders were also present in different enclosures. The contingents of friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Bahrain also participated in the parade.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu flying the F-16 block of 52 aircraft led the fly-past of various formations of the Pakistan Air Force including the newly state-of-the-art J-10C jets.

President Alvi said the expansionist designs of Pakistan’s neighbouring country are a matter of concern for the security and stability of South Asia. He mentioned India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and urged the United Nations to stop the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the country’s resolve against extremism and terrorism, he said, “Pakistani nation has made immense sacrifices in the war on terror and stood resilient against internal and external conspiracies.” He lauded the valour of the country’s armed forces and the nation for making their homeland strong and prosperous. He said the nation and all the state institutions support democracy in the country.

He said the purpose of the creation of Pakistan was to establish a modern Islamic welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

About the two-day 48th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ moot hosted by Pakistan, he said as a founding member, Pakistan is committed to strengthening the Islamic body. He said the world is facing several challenges including the issues of Palestine and Kashmir that need urgent resolution.

He pointed out the worldwide rising trend of Islamophobia and mentioned that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Pakistan made strong efforts against it, which resulted in the passage of a resolution by the United Nations. He expressed satisfaction that March 15 would be marked every year as the day to counter Islamophobia and said the act would help check hatred against Muslims across the world. On Afghanistan, he said the world must take note of the situation in which Afghans are suffering a humanitarian crisis in the shape of hunger and poverty. He said Pakistan is facing the challenges of extremism, intolerance, fake news and denial of the rights of women. He appealed to all segments of the society, particularly Ulema, parents, teachers and media to realise their responsibility in that regard. He expressed confidence that the nation would stand undeterred in the journey towards making the country strong and prosperous.

After inspection of the parade by the president, the audience paid homage to various personalities for their meritorious services to the nation. They included Dr Amjad Saqib who laid the foundation of first interest-free microfinance Akhuwat Founation, Malik Adnan who protected Sri Lankan citizens with courage during a terrorist attack, Parveen Bibi who was a female rickshaw driver and started free female driving training, Zarghoona Manzoor who is the first female SHO of Balochistan and the widow of DSP Munawar Tareen who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack, Dr Mimpal Singh who established an ICU unit for infants, Maria Shamoon who is the first AC from the minorities community of Balochistan and Senator Krishna Kumari Kohli who belongs to Tharparkar and chaired the Senate session on February 5, 2022 that passed a resolution on Kashmir and Saima Saleem who is the first blind female CSS officer.

The marching columns of armoured corps, artillery, Rangers, Air Defence, Coastguards and the women contingent of the armed forces were part of the march past. Another significance of the event was the display of Nasar, Ghauri and Shaheen missiles and the state-of-the art air defence system.

The ‘Sherdils’ team of seven Karakoram aircraft presented enthralling aerobatics, leaving a colourful trail of smoke in the blue sky. The paratroopers from the Special Services Group of the three services led by SSG Commandant Major Adil Rehmani made freefall jumps from the altitude of 10,000 feet and precisely landed at their designated targets in the ground. The floats of all provinces depicted their unique culture through artifacts, folk songs and dances in a show of national harmony. A special float of the OIC countries was also showcased for the interest of the specially-invited delegations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the incumbent government were committed to carrying forward Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for a just society and a sovereign welfare state.

“Today, we commemorate the Resolution for the founding of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent, our beloved homeland Pakistan, the prime minister wrote on Twitter as the nation celebrated Pakistan Day.

Earlier, in his message to the nation on the Day, the prime minister stressed the need for adhering to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline given by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and rededicating ourselves to develop Pakistan as a truly democratic welfare state on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

He said his government had brought in long-term reforms and initiatives to alleviate poverty and promote justice.

“Our focus remains on the marginalised segments of the society and to provide them equal opportunities.

Kamyab Pakistan Programme offers huge economic benefits for the youth, farmers, small-scale businesses and the low-cost housing sector.”

“Our flagship initiative of Qaumi Sehat Card will provide universal health coverage to all citizens, which is unprecedented in the history of our country,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif said in his message on Pakistan Day that the historic Pakistan resolution passed on March 23, 1940 put the welfare of Muslims of the Sub-Continent at the heart of freedom movement. “We owe it to our founding fathers to turn Pakistan into a country that delivers prosperity, peace & equality to all citizens.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day and tweeted, “Today is the day to renew the oath of allegiance to the Constitution and pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the country. This day also reminds us of our elders who had set a goal in the form of Pakistan Resolution. Our elders had adopted the path of democratic struggle to achieve this great goal,” Bilawal said and added that the PPP had been acting upon the idea and vision of Quaid-i-Azam since the first day of its formation to date.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a global icon of constitutionalism and the rule of law. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country the first unanimous constitution and laid the foundation of the nuclear programme for national defence

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the dream of the Founders of Pakistan for an Islamic and welfare state would certainly materialise.

In his special message on the Pakistan Day, the minister while congratulating the entire nation on Pakistan Day, said March 23, 1940 was a key day in foundation of Pakistan.

Eighty-two years ago, the Lahore resolution became basis for the creation of Pakistan.

He said creation of Pakistan was based on a great philosophy and a mission.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that journey started from March 23, 1940 was not easy.

“How the journey of Muslims’ dreams and aspirations could have been easy,” he said in a tweet.

He said the journey of this nation with maturity of spirit, courage and determination was a blessing for its leader.

Fawad said now with grace of Allah Almighty, the problems were being overcome and future would be easy.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib congratulated the entire nation on Pakistan Day in a tweet and said March 23, 1940 was a day of making the Muslims emotionally prepared for the realisation of their dream.