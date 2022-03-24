International moot concludes at MUET SZAB Khairpur

SUKKUR: First three-day international conference on mathematics and applied science concluded on Wednesday at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (MUET SZAB) Campus Khairpur.

The conference was organised in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Technology and Skill Development Khairpur, Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences Khairpur and Pakistan Engineering Council.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of three-day conference, former chief minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah said the conference would prove to be beneficial in the field of mathematics, adding the research papers presented by national, international and local researchers would be a source of guideline for the students of mathematics.

He further said he would try his best to help the campus get the status of university, adding the three-day international conference proved that the college should be upgraded to university.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Abro presented the proposals and resolutions of the conference, saying all the experts agreed to review the curriculum, quality and examination system of mathematics in the country.