Bilawal pays rich tributes to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tributes to Begum Nusrat Bhutto by describing her as the “mother of democracy”, on her 93rd birth anniversary on Tuesday.

The PPP’s chairman said his grandmother Begum Nusrat Bhutto ignored her personal trauma to fight for the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan. He said, “The Mother of Democracy taught us to resist and defeat the dictators and the tryants,describing her as resilient, brave and dignified person.”

She was like a mother to millions of Jiyalas (PPP’s workers), Bilawal said and added the struggle and sacrifices of Begum Nusrat Bhutto were incomparable and in response, the people gave her everlasting love and respect. He reiterated his commitment that the PPP, following its first female chairperson, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, would continue its struggle to protect the constitution and strengthen the democracy despite all odds.