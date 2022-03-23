Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar begins in Sehwan

SUKKUR: The 770th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Usman Marwandi, known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar began on Tuesday in Sehwan, district Jamshoro, Sindh.
Adviser to the Chief Minister on Religious Affairs Fayyaz Ali Butt inaugurated the Urs celebrations by laying the floral wreath and offering Dua.
Thousands of people across the country gathered in Sehwan to pay their tributes. The local administration has taken strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident.
The Urs celebrations with mass attendance are taking place after a lull of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. As many as 2.5 million devotees are expected to attend the event.
The local administration has imposed Section 144 of PPC disallowing entry of any type of vehicles within the city’s limits and barring the visitors from swimming in the neaerby Aral Wah canal.
Dr Rizwan ZebAlmost eight decades ago, under the leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the All India...
The historic annual session of All India Muslim League from March 22 to 24 in 1940 at Lahore was called to scrutinise...
Tens of thousands of Muslims across the subcontinent were filled with hope and determination on March 23, 1940, when...
Few questions in Pakistani state and society are as fraught, divisive and contested as gender. At worst, the...
Under the booming sun of March and the soothing breeze of spring, I was on my way to the office via the Islamabad...
The heat of March, a rising political temperature, Minto Park Lahore, the year of 1940 and a hundred thousand beings...
Comments