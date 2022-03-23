Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar begins in Sehwan

SUKKUR: The 770th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Usman Marwandi, known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar began on Tuesday in Sehwan, district Jamshoro, Sindh.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Religious Affairs Fayyaz Ali Butt inaugurated the Urs celebrations by laying the floral wreath and offering Dua.

Thousands of people across the country gathered in Sehwan to pay their tributes. The local administration has taken strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

The Urs celebrations with mass attendance are taking place after a lull of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. As many as 2.5 million devotees are expected to attend the event.

The local administration has imposed Section 144 of PPC disallowing entry of any type of vehicles within the city’s limits and barring the visitors from swimming in the neaerby Aral Wah canal.