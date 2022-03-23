Ajmal Qadri hopes OIC moot to resolve Afghan crisis

LAHORE: Markazi Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (MJUI) ameer Maulana Ajmal Qadri has praised the deliberations on vital issues facing Muslim Ummah by the extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said hosting two consecutive OIC Foreign Ministers Conference is an honour for Pakistan, an expression of country's seriousness in resolving the issues facing the Muslim world. Welcoming all the Foreign Ministers in the meeting, he said there was deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the conference was an expression of the solidarity of the Ummah with the Afghan people. He said the Foreign Ministers' Conference is a great occasion to restore peace in Afghanistan after a long war, improve the deteriorating humanitarian situation and garner global support for resolving the crisis.