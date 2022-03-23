Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam say Nawaz vindicated, Moussavi statement ‘a slap in Imran’s face’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President and National Assembly Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif has said that the revelations and apology made by Broadsheet LLC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi had not only vindicated Nawaz Sharif and family, but also dealt a resounding slap in the face of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan Niazi, and his politically inspired witch-hunt in the name of so-called accountability.

Flanked by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Shehbaz told a press conference it was a historic day in the country’s history that the Broadsheet CEO had unequivocally apologised to PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz said he believed that Kaveh Moussavi eventually turned out to be a great man because it took a lot of character and honour for anyone to admit their mistake in a public declaration. This declaration was not just a statement of exoneration for Nawaz and the Sharif family but a slap in the face of Imran Niazi and the NAB-Niazi nexus.

He said now it was crystal clear that Kaveh Moussavi won the claim of $30 million and $65 million. The poor nation of Pakistan, buried under the avalanche of PTI’s incompetence and inflation, was questioning today as to why millions of dollars were wasted just because of someone’s vengeful ambitions.

He recalled Imran Khan’s tweets since 2018 and his repeated claims about how Broadsheet proved the Sharif family as corrupt. But God Almighty vindicated Nawaz Sharif and his family. The entire country had now seen the pack of lies by Imran and his vicious political victimisation campaign based on lies. Where did go all those JITs, judge Bashir and the entire witch-hunt that led to a decision against Nawaz Sharif. However, he said, the person tasked with proving all these fictitious allegations against Nawaz Sharif had apologised not just to Nawaz Sharif and his family but also to the entire Pakistani nation. He said the entire narrative and campaign against Nawaz was designed to keep him out of public life, but the confession and apology had demolished the edifice of lies, deceit and character assassination.

He said Moussavi’s admission showed Nawaz was innocent, and soon other facts would come to the fore revealing the sinister scheme aimed to tarnish political image of Nawaz Sharif. As a consequence of the vengeful scheme, the entire socioeconomic and socioeconomic fabric of the country was destroyed by people like Imran Niazi, he added.

He said the people of Pakistan were now praying for the return of Nawaz Sharif and PMLN being their only saviours. He stressed that the admission by Kaveh Moussavi established that Nawaz Sharif was a hero of the nation who had always safeguarded the interests and the sovereignty of the country, be it the nuclear tests, progress and development, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Shehbaz said all directions and orders given by Imran to NAB were illegal. Law and Constitution would take its course, he said and added that the PMLN had braved all these hardships, and was still a victim of one of the worst political victimisation campaigns.

Separately, PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday said that Imran Khan could not prove even corruption of Rs65 against Nawaz Sharif by spending 65 million pounds.

In a tweet, she said: “Nawaz Sharif was rewarded by Allah but Moussavi’s apology is a charge-sheet against Imran Khan. Who gave him the excuse to cool the fire of revenge?”