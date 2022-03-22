Chitral relief operation

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has launched a major relief operation in Chitral district under which a mobile health unit is providing free treatment along with free medicine at the doorsteps of the local population including Afghan refugees.
Installation of an ultra-water filtration system to ensure safe drinking water for people of Chitral is part of the project.
Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Hamid Khan, Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said his organization wanted to assist the people where other institutions face difficulties to reach.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the importance of a transit trade agreement with Tajikistan to...
PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan has revealed serious irregularities and anomalies amounting to Rs39,298.343...
The points raised in the presidential reference refer to the gaps in Article 63A that it wants to be filled through...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has made a total foreign debt-servicing of $7.4 billion during the last fiscal year 2020-21 ending...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested 16 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 48 hours during...
Coronavirus is still hitting population in Pakistan though the positivity rate of COVID-19 has dropped down to below...
Comments