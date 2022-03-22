Chitral relief operation

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has launched a major relief operation in Chitral district under which a mobile health unit is providing free treatment along with free medicine at the doorsteps of the local population including Afghan refugees.

Installation of an ultra-water filtration system to ensure safe drinking water for people of Chitral is part of the project.

Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Hamid Khan, Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said his organization wanted to assist the people where other institutions face difficulties to reach.