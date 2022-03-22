Lady constable Iqra. File photo

Islamabad: Killing of lady constable Iqra took a new turn when Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) has suspended the SP (Traffic) Arif Shah, allegedly involved in the killing of 20-year-old Iqra Nazir and ordered inquiry to determine the facts of her death.

The body of Iqra was recovered to the house of the SP located at Hakeem Luqman Road the previous day.

The Aabpara police registered the case on preliminary investigation report on the order the IGP (Islamabad) and started investigation under the supervision of DIG (Operations), the police sources said.

During the initial investigation, it surfaced that lady constable Iqra, who was posted at Police HQ, Islamabad, visited the residence of SP (Traffic) Syed Arif Hussain Shah on Friday, at 11 a.m. and later on died under mysterious circumstances, the senior officer said.

The SP should have informed local police about occurrence of the incident instead of attempting to cover up the issue and shifting the body of constable to hospital.

“The acts of the SP made the police investigators suspicious; therefore, we have decided to register a murder case instead of suicide case and to broaden the sphere of investigation to unearth the truth,” the investigators officer said. When asked if the family of the deceased lady constable Iqra, who belongs to Karachi, is willing to pursue the case, the police officer replied, “No, the family doesn’t want to pursue the case of lady constable but the police will become applicant to unveil the hands involved in the heinous act.

Meanwhile, the special inquiry committee, formed by the Inspector General of Police is still investigating the case and could not present its report within given time period of 12 hours.