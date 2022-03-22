PRCS engaged in Chitral relief operation

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has launched a major relief operation in Chitral district under which a mobile health unit is providing free treatment along with free medicine at the doorsteps of the local population including Afghan refugees.

Installation of an ultra-water filtration system to ensure safe drinking water for people of Chitral is part of the project.

Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Hamid Khan, Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said his organization wanted to assist the people where other institutions face difficulties to reach.

Society is trying to ensure the help of the people in these far-flung areas of Chitral. For this purpose, not only the water filtration system in Chitral was installed but also a solar system was provided.

A mobile health unit is providing free treatment and medicines to people.

More than 1,500 people have been provided treatment in 11 different areas in a month so far.

In all these operations, the Pakistan Red Crescent has the support of the International Federation of the Red Cross, a global humanitarian organization, he informed.

Syed Ali Hassan, Secretary, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, gave a detailed briefing about the project to the media representatives.

The water filtration system had been installed in Chitral in 2008, but it had remained out of work for a long time, he said.

The Pakistan Red Crescent has reinstalled a new and modern solarized ultra-water filtration system to provide clean drinking water by eliminating the sand, bacteria and other unhealthy ingredients from it.

The water filtration system has been handed over to the local administration after its installation.