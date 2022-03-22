 
close
Tuesday March 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Senators spar over first Black woman for US Supreme Court

By AFP
March 22, 2022

Washington: Senators launched marathon hearings Monday on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s bid to be the first Black woman on America’s Supreme Court, with opposing sides sparring on her sentencing record as Republicans sought to frame her as soft on crime.

Comments