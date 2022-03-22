 
Tuesday March 22, 2022
Sports

National junior squash from March 23

By Our Correspondent
March 22, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy is organising national junior squash championship at Fleet Club here from March 23-26.

The prize money of the event is Rs 480,000 and the categories are under-13, under-15, and under-19.

As many as 160 players are participating in the said categories. Naved Alam is the tournament referee and Abdul Wasay is the tournament director.

