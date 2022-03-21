Imran hails Indian foreign policy

BATKHELA: Prime Minister Imran Khan heaped praise on the Indian government and said India’s foreign policy is independent and for the betterment of its people, international media reported.

PM Imran Khan said, "Main aaj Hindustan ko daad deta hun (Today, I salute India). It has always maintained an independent foreign policy."

“India is a member of Quad alliance, with the United States as one of its members. But India still calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia, which is facing sanctions. This is because India's foreign policy is for its people,” Imran Khan said.

In his address to a public rally in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Imran Khan told his supporters that his foreign policy would also favour the people of Pakistan. “I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either,” said Khan, who is rallying public support ahead of a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament.

Breaking from the tradition of not openly discussing complicated matters relating to foreign relations in public rallies, Khan mentioned that he had said “absolutely not” to the EU envoys seeking Pakistan’s support against Russia in the Russia-Ukraine conflict because "they broke protocol by making the request".

Imran Khan said that Pakistan would have gained nothing by complying with the EU's request. “We became part of America’s war against terror in Afghanistan and lost 80,000 people and $100 billion,” he said.

The Indian media is giving wide coverage to — and celebrating — Imran Khan’s statement, with his remarks making headlines in Indian print and electronic media.