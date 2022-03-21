Moonis Elahi leaves for Spain from London

LONDON: Minister for Water Resources and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leader Moonis Elahi left for Spain on Sunday without holding any political meetings in London.

The federal minister left Heathrow airport for Spain on Sunday evening with two friends. Speaking to this correspondent, Moonis Elahi said he didn’t hold any meeting during his three days long stay in London.

“There was no meeting planned when I left Pakistan for London. I was here to spend some time with my family whom I have after several months due to a hectic schedule in Pakistan. The purpose of this visit was completely private,” he said.

It’s understood that Moonis Elahi will stay in Spain for two days and will be back in Pakistan by Wednesday. Moonis Elahi said his visit to Spain was in personal capacity and nothing of political nature.

He refused to discuss politics saying: “I am on a break for a few days. Let me please switch off.” It was widely speculated that Moonis Elahi may meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who has been in London for over two years. The speculations grew because ten days ago PTI’s disgruntled leader Aleem Khan met Nawaz Sharif for three hours at his home to discuss politics.

A source in Nawaz Sharif’s family said that there was no meeting planned but Shehbaz Sharif called on Chaudhrys of Gujrat two weeks ago – after a very long time – and relations have improved between both sides.