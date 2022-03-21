Zahid replaces Nawaz for white-ball matches

Lahore: Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood has replaced left-arm-spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the Pakistan squad for the three-match ODI and one-off T20I against Australia which will be played in Lahore from 29 March. Nawaz has not made full recovery from the foot injury he suffered during the HBL Pakistan Super League 7 and has been ruled out of the series.

Zahid will also act as a cover for leg-spinner Shadab Khan whose fitness will be reassessed in the lead-up to the white-ball series.

Pakistan’s white-ball players are scheduled to assemble at the team hotel in Lahore tomorrow and will start training on March 25.

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim on Zahid replacement said that he was an adequate replacement in the present situation and could potentially make a contribution to the team if needed.