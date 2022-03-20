Sri Lanka cancels school exams over paper shortage

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka cancelled exams for millions of school students as the country ran out of printing paper with Colombo short on dollars to finance imports, officials said on Saturday. Education authorities said the term tests, scheduled a week from Monday, were postponed indefinitely due to an acute paper shortage as Sri Lanka contends with its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948. "School principals cannot hold the tests as printers are unable to secure foreign exchange to import necessary paper and ink," the department of Education of the Western Province said.
OSLO: A US military plane taking part in Nato exercises has crashed in Norway, killing all four American troops on...
BEIJING: The US destroyer Ralph Johnson's sail-through of the Taiwan Strait on March 17 was a "provocative" act by the...
WASHINGTON: US conservatives and Israel stepped up pressure this week against the possibility that an agreement to...
SAQQARA, Egypt: Egypt unveiled on Saturday five ancient Pharaonic tombs at the Saqqara archaeological site south of...
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday followed through on a promise made ahead of his 2013 election and published a...
SHANGHAI: China reported two Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, its first in more than a year, underlining the threat posed...
Comments