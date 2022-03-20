‘JI not to let Benazir Bhutto Park be illegally occupied’

Jamaat-e-Islami central deputy head Asadullah Bhutto said on Saturday they would not allow land grabbers to illegally occupy Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park in Clifton.
He stated this while talking to a delegation of notable residents of District East, led by Advocate Hakim Channa and Mumtaz Ujjan, at the party’s public secretariat. The delegation informed Bhutto that despite the court’s orders, a group of land grabbers were occupying the park.
“It is highly reprehensible, and the JI will not tolerate occupation of the family park,” Bhutto assured the delegation. He claimed the entire city was in the grip of the land mafia.
“The revenue department, district administration, and police have been facilitating the mafia, but the JI will resist the land grabbing mafia no matter how powerful they are,” he said. JI leaders Syed Qutb Ahmed, Hamad Bhutto, Sikandar Dhamra and Bachal Soomro were also present on the occasion.
