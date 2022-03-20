Raza Kuli Khan Khattak passes away

PESHAWAR: Noted social figure Raza Kuli Khan Khattak, who passed away after a protected illness here on Friday, was laid to rest on Saturday. He was 85.

His relatives, well-wishers, politicians, civil and military officers, industrialists, agriculturalists and people belonging to different walks of life attended his funeral prayer at army stadium. He was the elder son of late General Habibullah Khan Khattak and elder brother of Lt Gen retired Ali Kuli Khan Khattak and Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak.

He was the father of Sikandar Kuli Khan and first cousin of Humayun Saifullah Khan, Anwar Saifullah Khan, Salim Saifullah Khan, Javed Saifullah Khan, Dr Iqbal Saifullah Khan, Nasreen Khattak, Dr Samin Mehmud Jan. Educated at Oxford University, he joined his family business, which was established by his father after retirement from the Pakistan Army in 1960.

He was a known polo player and remained president of the Peshawar Polo Club for many years. The soft-spoken and smiling Raza Kuli Khan Khattak also remained honorary French consul general in Peshawar for more than four decades. He was awarded the highest civil French award.

He was the chairman of the advisory council of Alliance Francaise de Peshawar until its closure.

He also patronized the Pak French Friendship Society and remained as founding president of the society. The then general secretary Pak French Friendship society, Ali Nawaz Gilani, recalled his valuable contribution apart from his active role in education, culture and social sector.

He served on the board of directors of many institutions of national and international repute like Aitchison College Lahore, Oxford Society of Pakistan. He actively worked for rural development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was known for his dedication and devotion for socioeconomic developmental activities.

“Raza Kuli Khan Khattak remained instrumental in encouraging industrial, agricultural and business initiatives apart from educational social and cultural activities and was highly regarded for his kindness and love for humanity,” said an industrialist.