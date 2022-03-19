Unscrupulous elite class ruling country, says JI leader

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said on Friday that both the new and old players had looted the country turn by turn and now daringly claiming to save democracy.

He said a wicked and unscrupulous elite class had been ruling the country since long, who had nothing to do with the underprivileged class.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan expressed these views while speaking at corner meetings as part of electioneering ahead of local government elections at Hayaserai, Luqman Banda, Manzaray Tangay, Munjae and Qazi Abad Balambat.

JI Lower Dir amir Aizaz-ul-Mulk Afkari, JI nominee for tehsil Blambat chairman slot Imranuddin advocate, Akhunzada Kaleemullah and others also spoke on the occasion.

Dozens of political workers announced quitting various political parties and joining the JI.

Senator Mushtaq said the JI was serving people across the country through its charitable organisation and recently during the last four months, it had sent aid to Afghanistan worth Rs260 million, besides spending Rs3 billion on public services through Al-Khidmat Foundation during Covid-19 pandemic.

The JI leader claimed that the politics of his party was not based on plots, permits, propaganda and Panama Leaks, but rather it was based on honesty, truth, service to humanity and democracy.

“On the floor of the Senate, I always raised my voice for protection of Islamic values, against corruption and looting, accountability of mafias and political looters, public issues and justice,” he said.

He said the failed policies of the PTI government led to poverty, unemployment, insecurity, lawlessness, and rising inflation. He said there had been a sharp increase in prices of more than 400 daily use items, which had made the lives of the poor miserable.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the electricity consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being looted in the name of fuel price adjustment (FPA), which was totally illegal and tantamount to economic terrorism by the PTI government.

“I raised my voice for the due share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the NFC award, net profit of hydel power, gas royalty, the issues of overseas Pakistanis, especially for those belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” he added.