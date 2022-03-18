Pakistan and Australia teams reach Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan and Australia teams have reached the historical city of Lahore for the third and final Test match of the three-match rubber.
The teams and match officials reached Lahore from Karachi by a chartered flight and were escorted to a bio secure bubble amid tight security.
All the players of the teams were tested for Covid on arrival in Lahore. After a day’s rest, the teams will have a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium. The third Test match of the series between the two teams will start on March 21.
