Fazl says apprised COAS of financial crisis

KARACHI: JUIF chief Maualan Fazlur Rahman said Thursday Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa concurred with him when he apprised him of country's financial crisis in their meeting.

In a TV interview, Fazlur Rahman said he was was morally bound to respect privacy if someone wants to keep discussion private. He said establishment's neutrality is obvious. "I never talked to establishment for my person or party," he added.