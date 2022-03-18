Pervaiz Elahi, Japanese envoy discuss bilateral ties

LAHORE:Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi in the speaker's chamber on Thursday.

The Japanese ambassador inquired about the well-being of former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain. Pervaiz Elahi said, “Foreign investors are welcome in Pakistan. Pakistan want to further enhance bilateral cooperation in trade with Japan.” Pervaiz said Japan is a stable economic country and ‘we want to imitate its economic model. Pakistan, as a very important country in Asia, attaches great importance to its relations with Japan.’

The speaker said that Azad Kashmir and the northern areas of Pakistan have been endowed with great beauty by nature. He said friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan have been established since 1948. At present, there are more than 80 Japanese companies operating in Pakistan which provide employment to thousands of families, the speaker said and briefed the ambassador on the structure of the assembly, parliamentary traditions and the rules of procedure of the assembly. The Japanese ambassador said that Japan has always strived for the betterment of Pakistan.

“As the Punjab chief minister, you did exemplary work which is still proving to be very useful for the welfare of the people. Japan wanted to give a grant for Taxila Museum. You should play your role in completion of necessary process,” the ambassador said. He said he was also interested in setting up food industry in Pakistan, NOC and other steps should be completed expeditiously. The ambassador visited the new house of the assembly.