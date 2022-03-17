All Pakistani players out of Karachi Open Squash

KARACHI: All three Pakistani players crashed out of the $50,000 Karachi Open Squash Championship at Creek Club here on Wednesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals of this prestigious event, top seed Karim Abdel Gawad from Egypt defeated unseeded Asim Khan 10-12, 11-7, 12-10, 11-3 in 46 minutes.

Similarly, fifth seed Shahjahan Khan from the US overpowered the country’s top player Tayyab Aslam 12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5.

While wildcard Ashab Irfan was thrashed by second seed Youssef Soliman from Egypt 5-11, 6-11, 4-11 in 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, seventh seed Dimitri Steinmann from Switzerland was stunned by unseeded Tsz Kwan Lau from Hong Kong 9-11, 10-12, 4-11 in 33 minutes.

Mexico’s Leonel Cardenas surprised eighth seed Sebastien Bonmalais from France 11-8, 11-4, 12-14, 11-7.

Hong Kong’s unseeded Henry Leung upset sixth seed Todd Harrity from the US 11-8, 13-11, 11-2.

Egypt’s third seed Omar Mosaad won against Tsz Fung Yip from Hong Kong 10-12, 8-11, 11-9, 9-11.