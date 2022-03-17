Iran's Amir wins Asian men snooker crown

KARACHI: Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh, who had toppled Pakistan’s fancied duo of Muhammad Sajjad and Muhammad Asif in earlier knockout games, recaptured the continental crown by whipping Ishpreet Singh Chadha of India in the final of the 37th ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2022 at Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

Amir, whose dream of winning the World Championship was shattered by Pakistan’s teenage sensation Ahsan Ramzan in the final, dominated the best-of-nine-frame Asian Championship final in straight frames.

Chadha, who had shocked the reigning world champion in the pre-quarter-finals, lost the plot against Amir in the title clash after offering resistance in the opening frame.

The Iranian, who had first won the Asian Championship in 2018, was in complete command of situation as he compiled a break of 72 in the fourth frame and finished the match by running away with the next frame.

The prize distribution ceremony was held soon after the conclusion of the final in which the losing semifinalists, two-times former world champion, Mohammad Asif, and Aung Phyo of Myanmar, were presented bronze medals.