PHC orders mechanism to filter out objectionable content from TikTok

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday ordered Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to come up with a mechanism in consultation with TikTok to filter out in Pakistan, local media reported.

The short ruling came during the hearing of a case that is seeking a complete ban on the short-video sharing platform until the removal of objectionable content. A PTA lawyer appeared before the two-member bench consisting of PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed and Justice Abdul Shakoor.

PTA’s counsel briefed the court that the authority has planned to ask TikTok to suspend the accounts of Pakistani users for two months who are involved in sharing objectionable content. After this period, the accounts will be automatically blocked.

The lawyer added that the federal government has conferred more powers on the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with the promulgation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 Amendment Ordinance to deal more effectively with such matters. The court adjourned the hearing till May 31.