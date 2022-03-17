Hindering vote on no-confidence is fascism, says Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said any person threatening or obstructing the Member National Assembly from performing its constitutional duty will be guilty of subverting and circumventing the constitutional process, and liable for its consequences under the Constitution, 1973. “Circumventing the democratic process through violence is fascism,” he said while commenting on the statements of ministers threatening MNA’s of mob reprisal if they vote on the No-Confidence Motion. Rabbani said it is a constitutional right of every member of Parliament to participate in the political business and cast his vote according to his conscience. He said Speaker is duty-bound for the safety of his members and ensure that there is no hindrance within or outside the Parliament to cast vote.