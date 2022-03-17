Two UK-Iranian nationals released from detention

London: Two dual UK-Iranian nationals have been released from custody, the authorities in Tehran said on Wednesday, ending a lengthy ordeal after years of diplomatic wrangling between the two countries over a cancelled defence deal.
Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been "handed over" to the UK authorities, while the judiciary also confirmed the release of Anoosheh Ashoori.
The pair’s release came after UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss indicated that London and Tehran had resolved a £400-million ($520-million, 475-million-euro) debt dating back to the time of the Shah of Iran. The families of both Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori believe they were being held as political prisoners until the issue was settled.
