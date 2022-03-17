 
close
Thursday March 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Two UK-Iranian nationals released from detention

By AFP
March 17, 2022

London: Two dual UK-Iranian nationals have been released from custody, the authorities in Tehran said on Wednesday, ending a lengthy ordeal after years of diplomatic wrangling between the two countries over a cancelled defence deal.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been "handed over" to the UK authorities, while the judiciary also confirmed the release of Anoosheh Ashoori.

The pair’s release came after UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss indicated that London and Tehran had resolved a £400-million ($520-million, 475-million-euro) debt dating back to the time of the Shah of Iran. The families of both Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori believe they were being held as political prisoners until the issue was settled.

Comments