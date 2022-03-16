ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari has directed all PPPP MNAs to ensure presence in the National Assembly for the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
A letter sent to all PPPP legislators signed by former president Asif Ali Zardari directed all party MNAs to be present in the house on the days when the no-trust motion is introduced and voting over it is held. The letter stated that it has been brought into notice that Article 63-A of the Constitution will come into force if a member votes against the party decision or abstains from voting.
