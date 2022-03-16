Woman dies as tree falls on her in zoo

LAHORE:A woman died and her husband was injured when a tree fell on them in the Lahore zoo on Tuesday. The victim identified as Sobia came to the zoo with her husband and children, where a tree suddenly fell on the couple, leaving Sobia and her husband, Saddam, seriously injured. They were rushed to
hospital where Sobia died. Police shifted the body to the morgue. The CM has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Secretary Forest. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the heirs and directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured husband of the deceased woman.
