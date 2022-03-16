Govt allies 100pc tilted towards opposition: Pervaiz Elahi

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. -The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Tuesday all allies of the government have 100 per cent tilt towards the opposition.



He was speaking in a private TV programme. Responding to the anchor when she asked how to reverse the situation, he said it is for Prime Minister Imran Khan to act.

He ruled out sending delegations for talks with the premier, saying the PM met a one-member allied party leaders. Had he done so earlier, the situation would not have become so critical, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi added.

To a question, he affirmed PPP Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s claim that the opposition alliance has more than 172 lawmakers’ support, adding it has “more than required” lawmakers on its side for the no-confidence motion, besides “plenty of surprises in store”.



Pervaiz said first of all Asif Zardari and then other parties offered him Punjab chief minister slot, besides an electoral alliance including seat adjustment. He said PMLN’s statements are also positive, but he is waiting for government’s offer as it’s likely the government too makes the same offer, he added.

Pervaiz admitted to having trust deficit with the PMLN, but Zardari gave the PML-Q his guarantee. "He (Zardari) clearly said that if you opt out, I too won't be a part of this game. That's when the PML-N got serious." He said his meeting with Shehbaz Sharif is likely soon.

Pervaiz ruled out the possibility of early elections, citing Zardari having told him that assemblies would complete five-year tenure.

Pervaiz held the government responsible for its trouble, terming it devoid of wisdom. He said a vengeful PM resorted to NAB to tackle his opponents, adding, “We started receiving threats from NA when Moonis Elahi made a speech. This is not the way to govern.”

He said the PMLQ has stood by the government, but it has spoiled its relations even with its own people and it is panicking because of its own members.

Pervaiz said the PM does not know how to set things right because of lack of experience, and one can see what he did to word “neutral” when the ISPR chief said that army is neutral in politics. The PM said only animals are neutral, Pervaiz lamented.

To another question, Pervaiz said no support is coming from Peshawar, even though Peshawar is trying to support but the system in not allowing their support.

When the anchor talked about support to the government and drew an analogy of nappy change, Pervaiz said Imran Khan told a PMLQ MNA that he could not deliver because he had been obeying “them”

Without naming PM Imran, Elahi implied that the commitments made to his party had not been honoured. "They are old enough now ... they are not children anymore. They should at least rectify their track record or people won't have trust in you."

Pervaiz urged both the government and the opposition to call off their planned power shows, saying that such confrontation would not be in the interest of the country and not benefit anyone.

He urged the government to move first and call off its planned political gathering for March 27, saying that would put pressure the opposition to do the same.

Our correspondent adds: In a statement, PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain urged the government and opposition to immediately call off their public gatherings in the larger interest of the country.

“Pakistan's current economic and political situation cannot afford this dangerous confrontation as people, crushed under poverty and inflation, are deeply disturbed by the politics of government and opposition rallies,” he said, making an appeal to government and opposition to postpone their announced rallies.

Shujaat warned that the country's internal and external enemies could take advantage of the prevailing situation to fulfil their nefarious designs. He said the opposition's politics depends on public meetings, but it is not appropriate for the government to rally in retaliation.

He warned that political confrontation could create anarchy and chaos in the country, and urged both sides not to show their workers the path of provocative politics.

Shujaat said that his party had always pursued politics of national interest. “Those who call us small party have forgotten that we have always made big decisions for the sake of country and democracy and always preferred reconciliation,” he said.