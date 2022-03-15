SC directs LHC to decide NAB’s jurisdiction of inquiry in bank’s case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Lahore High Court (LHC) to decide within three months the matter pertaining to the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of conducting an inquiry in the alleged irregularities made in the privatisation of Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB).

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the NAB appeal against the Lahore High Court's order debarring it from conducting an inquiry into the matter.

The court rejected the NAB's plea for staying the LHC order and held that the learned High Court should first decide as to whether the anti-graft body is empowered to conduct an inquiry or not in the alleged irregularities made in the privatisation of the bank.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed the matter before the court is about the jurisdiction and they will not look into the merits of the case. The matter is pending for the last six years hence we direct the high court to decide the matter of jurisdiction at the earliest,” Chief Justice Bandial remarked.

The additional prosecutor general of NAB while pleading for staying the high court’s order contended that the anti-graft body had initiated an inquiry on the order of the apex court. He further contended that the privatisation of the MCB was made against the rules. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, another member of the bench, however, observed that the record shows that the NAB remained absent before the local commission. Meanwhile, the court referred the matter to the high court with the direction to decide the matter of NAB’s jurisdiction within three months.