Over 25 MNAs, MPAs repose confidence in CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: More than 25 National and Provincial Assemblies’ members held separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the CM Office on Monday.

Those who met the CM included Members of National Assembly Andleeb Abbas, Alia Hamza Malik, Seemi Bokhari, Dr Nosheen Hamid, Rubina Jameel, Rukhsana Naveed, Shanila Roth, PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi, MNAs Rahat Amanullah, Malik Muhammad Ihsanullah Tawana, Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq, Peer Zahoor Qureshi, Orangzeb Khichi, Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hamid Yar Hiraj, Jahanzeb Khichi, MPAs Mamoon Tarar and Samiullah Chaudhry.

The MNAs and MPAs expressed trust in the leadership of PM Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar. “We are standing by you and will continue to do so,” they vowed. The CM while talking to the parliamentarians emphasized that the D-Chowk public meeting will prove to be a game-changer, adding that the role of the opposition is seen nowhere in the future politics. He remarked that PM Imran Khan gave an innovation to politics.

He stated that the opposition leaders getting united for the sake of attaining power will soon be fighting with one another. “We are not afraid of any step taken by the opposition. Rather, we are united and focused,” he stressed.

He highlighted that the country is set on the road to achieve sustainable economic prosperity. He underscored that those creating political anarchy will soon be dispersed. He said the credibility of the opposition has finished as it adopted undemocratic designs. He outlined that PM Imran Khan enjoys complete confidence of 22 crore people of Pakistan. He remarked that the masses are well aware that the opposition game has come to an end. He asserted that the PTI government would effectively counter the no-trust motion tabled by the opposition.

He denounced that the motive behind submitting the no-trust motion is to derail the sustainable progress achieved in the country. He said the conspiratorial elements have been fully exposed before the nation.

The opposition has lost its nerves after submitting the no-trust motion. The PTI is united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and will collectively foil every nefarious design of the opposition.

He said only an honest leader like Imran Khan can move Pakistan in the right direction. The opposition is only skilful in waging propaganda. The nation has come to know the dual faces of those who are trying to create political anarchy in the country. The opposition has dug a ditch for itself by submitting the no-confidence motion. The undemocratic practice of the opposition to display horse-trading is deplorable. PM Imran Khan is the saviour of the nation.