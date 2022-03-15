Punjab Culture Day celebrated

LAHORE:More than 1,500 children from different schools dressed in traditional Punjabi attire celebrated Punjab Culture Day. There was a riot of colours.

Minister of Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro thanked the children on behalf of the chief minister for celebrating this day with enthusiasm. The day was held at Punjab Cultural Complex. “Almost one crore children of Punjab schools are celebrating Culture Day and we pledge to celebrate this on March 14 every year in the same way,” the minister said. All the children took an oath to celebrate Culture Day every year. Minister for School Education Murad Raas, Commissioner Lahore Captain (R) Usman, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, DC Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, DGPR Saman Rai, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Zulfi and DG Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) Sughra Sadaf were present.

Campuses: Educational institutions of the provincial metropolis, including schools, colleges and universities on Monday organised events to celebrate Punjab Culture Day 2022. At the Government College University (GCU) Lahore a cultural walk, seminar and Punjabi music gala were organised by the university’s Punjabi Majlis and Society for Culture and Heritage.

Minister: Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed in his message on Punjab Culture Day has said centuries-old traditions of Punjab are a source of pride for people even today. ‘May the land of five rivers be inhabited forever, the minister said.

Meanwhile, IGP Sardar Ali Khan has said the celebration of Punjab Culture Day at government level is a good tradition and purpose of celebrating this day is to promote beautiful culture of Punjab.

He expressed these views on his special message on Punjab Culture Day here on Monday. The IG said Punjabi Sufi poets and religious leaders have promoted culture of Punjab through their teachings. He said living nations not only keep their culture alive but also ensure all possible steps for its promotion. Led by Capital City Police Chief Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, police officers celebrated the Punjabi Culture Day and carried out their official duties wearing traditional attire.

The purpose for observing this day was to highlight enchanting culture and traditions of the soil of Punjab. In all the offices, police stations and field formations of Lahore police, officers and officials participated in the festivities of Punjabi Culture Day with full fervour wearing traditional Punjabi dress and turban.

DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan and DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed participated in colours of Punjabi culture wearing turban. SSP Operations, SSP Admin, SSP Discipline and SSP Legal handled government affairs in traditional Punjabi attire and turban. SSP Security Rashid Hidayat, SP Headquarters, Divisional SPs observed Culture Day accordingly.

Dev said police are providing full security to all the programmes organised on Punjab Culture Day. He said police are proud of the unique traditions of Punjab and its beautiful culture which is the symbol of a splendid historical civilization. He said police are committed to protecting the lives, property, civilisation and culture of the citizens. The CCPO said protection of cultural and historical buildings and folk heritage of the City is the top priority of police. Police officers posted their pictures on their respective official web pages to celebrate Punjab Culture Day.